‘Main Event’ Raises Nearly $45,000 for Cancer Center

The event is held in honor of Julie Main, who helped launched the center's Well-Fit Program

By Daniella Elghanayan | December 9, 2009 | 4:05 p.m.

Held at the Montecito estate of Kenny and Elizabeth Slaught, the first annual “Main Event” raised nearly $45,000 for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara’s Well-Fit Program.

Julie Main, who this event honors, was a committed, dedicated and steadfast supporter of the center and those touched by cancer. She served as a role model to other cancer survivors to use exercise to improve their own quality of life.

Main turned her breast cancer diagnosis into a positive community effort and helped launch the Cancer Well-Fit Program. Tragically, Main lost her long and courageous battle with cancer in May.

The Julie Main Endowment, established in her honor, is dedicated to supporting cancer exercise programs, both new and established; particularly the Well-Fit Program, which she developed. The exercise program is designed for people who have become de-conditioned or chronically fatigued from cancer or its treatment. Groups meet twice a week for 10 weeks at the Santa Barbara Athletic Club. The program has served more than 1,500 cancer patients in Santa Barbara County to date.

The goals of the program include helping participants build/restore muscle mass and strength; improving functional ability, energy levels and self-esteem; and assisting participants in developing their own physical fitness program so they can continue to practice an active lifestyle as a way of life.

Sponsors of the Main Event included Dr. Lindsay Blount, Dr. and Mrs. Fred Kass, Jeff and Josh Macaluso in memory of Marilyn Macaluso, Alison and Geoff Rusack, and Dr. and Mrs. Tom Weisenburger.

Several attendees, including Diane Baskin, Fred and Linda Clough, Marilyn Gevirtz, Reba Gonzales, Susan Harmon, Michael Main, Gary and Anna Nett, and WellBridge Club Management became official sponsors of the Well-Fit program through their donations.

The event’s live and silent auctions were made possible by several organizations, including but not limited to the Santa Barbara Athletic Club, Olio E Limone Ristorante, Elements Restaurant & Bar, Tiffany & Co., Christopher Cross and Larry Crandell.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.

