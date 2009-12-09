Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 3:34 am | A Few Clouds 48º

 
 
 
 

Phil Morreale Joins Business First Bank

He will serve as a senior vice president and commercial lending group manager

By Mitch Massey | December 9, 2009 | 7:10 p.m.

Phil Morreale has joined the team of Business First Bank as a senior vice president and commercial lending group manager for the Santa Barbara region.

Phil Morreale
Phil Morreale

Morreale brings extensive banking, risk management and leadership experience to the organization.

“Being part of and active in the community in which I live has been a focal point for me for the last 25 years,” Morreale said. “When considering a career change, Business First Bank was a top choice for me given their excellent reputation and commitment within the communities they serve. The combination of business professionalism and the high level of employee involvement within our communities proved to be an excellent fit for me.”

“We are thrilled that Phil Morreale has joined the Business First banking team as senior vice president and the Santa Barbara commercial lending group manager. We are very fortunate to have someone like Phil who has such broad knowledge and experience in all facets of banking as well as his longtime contribution and service to the Santa Barbara community. He is a great addition to the Business First team.”

In his new position, Morreale will be responsible for coordinating and supervising all commercial lending activities in the Santa Barbara area. He will also be responsible for growing and managing a loan portfolio, and will oversee all business unit functions relative to profitability, minimizing credit risk and improving efficiency in line the bank’s strategic objectives.

He will be headquartered at Business First Bank in the State Street office.

Before joining Business First Bank, Morreale spent more than 24 years working as a commercial banker in Santa Barbara. Most recently, he spent the past 17 years at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust as its senior commercial lender/team leader in the Santa Barbara commercial banking group.

— Mitch Massey is a senior vice president for Business First Bank.

 
