Pregnant Woman Hurt in 3-Vehicle Crash After Driver Runs Light

A Santa Maria bus gets sideswiped in a chain reaction police say was caused by an unlicensed driver

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | December 10, 2009 | 1:16 a.m.

A pregnant woman was injured in a traffic collision Wednesday afternoon involving a city of Santa Maria bus and two other vehicles.

Police say Florencio Lopez Peralta, 20, of Santa Maria, driving a 1990 Toyota Corolla, was traveling north about 3:45 p.m. approaching the intersection of Main and Broadway. Kevin Harden, 52, of Templeton, driving a 2008 Scion, was turning left from eastbound Main to northbound Broadway. Bus driver David Mccashen, 53, of Santa Maria was stopped in the southbound lefthand turn bay of Broadway.

According to witnesses, Peralta failed to stop at the red light and entered the intersection as Harden was making a left turn to go northbound. Peralta struck the rear passenger side of Harden’s vehicle, causing him to lose control and sideswipe the city bus.

Peralta’s passenger, a pregnant female whose age was unknown, was transported to Marian Medical Center with a complaint of pain to her abdomen.

The police investigation revealed Peralta was an unlicensed driver and an undocumented immigrant. He was cited for driving without a license and for failing to stop at a red light.

