Sen. Tony Strickland Hosts Holiday Party, Open House

More than 100 constituents attend the event at his district office in Simi Valley

State Sen. Tony Strickland, R-Thousand Oaks, hosted a Christmas/Hanukkah Party and Open House on Tuesday at his district office in Simi Valley.

Hor d’oeuvres and refreshments were served to the more than 100 constituents from Senate District 19 in attendance.

“The holidays are a time to give thanks for the many blessings we’ve been given throughout the year,” Strickland said. “I know how difficult it is this winter for families struggling to make ends meet. I will continue to work hard to represent the people in my district as the next legislative session rolls around. I hope all legislators will do the same by focusing on job growth and government reform for the state of California.”

The party and open house also provided an opportunity for constituents to speak with Strickland regarding important state issues and to discuss what residents can expect from California’s government over the coming months and years.



Click here to find out about future events Strickland plans to host throughout his district.

— Matt Guthrie is a communications director for Sen. Tony Strickland, who represents California Senate District 19.