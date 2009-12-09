Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 3:42 am | A Few Clouds 48º

 
 
 

Sotheby’s International Realty Lists Historic La Quinta Residence

The Santa Barbara villa owned by Diandra de Morrell Douglas is offered at $29 million

By Lauren Stewart | December 9, 2009 | 2:43 p.m.

The historic Santa Barbara residence owned by film producer, cultural philanthropist and champion equestrian Diandra de Morrell Douglas recently became the exclusive listing of Sotheby’s International Realty Inc..

Offered at $29 million, the authentic 1920s vintage Spanish Colonial Revival villa La Quinta was designed by famous architect Carlton Winslow, gracing 7 acres with Old World European ambience. Approached through massive iron gates and from a long private drive leading to a motor court, the residence sits at a vantage point capturing views of the entire Montecito valley and the Pacific Coast to the Channel Islands beyond.

“La Quinta has always provided Diandra Douglas with a sense of peace and privacy, with its enclosed terraces and sunny patios all facing the ocean,” listing agent Harry Kolb said. “She has updated and simplified the décor of La Quinta for a more relaxed and rustic Spanish style since she purchased La Quinta when she married actor Michael Douglas.”

The house was originally commissioned in 1922 by Grace Hayne, a Social Register Northern California resident, from Carlton Monroe Winslow, a Boston architect who had arrived in San Diego in 1912 to manage the architecture and buildings for the Panama-California Exposition.

“It was unusual for him to devote his time to La Quinta as his firm usually did grander buildings like the nearby 80-room mansion Casa Dorinda,” Kolb said. “The beautiful Spanish Colonial Revival home suggests that Winslow traveled to Spain to study specific and eccentric aspects of correct proportions, detailing, finishing for the residence on its 7-acre site.”

There are numerous amenities, all in keeping with the flavor of a true Spanish Mediterranean-style estate with its terra-cotta tile roofs, broad sunny terraces, arched portals, inviting patios, wood-beamed ceilings and wrought-iron finishes. The property includes a 75-foot pool, guest house, tennis court, inspiring Japanese water garden and expansive lawns.

La Quinta was also the venue for the annual Santa Barbara Magazine holiday party, welcoming friends and clients of Santa Barbara Magazine. The party was well attended by Santa Barbara’s many notable residents. The home was festively accented with holiday decorations, shimmering lights and fragrant flower arrangements. Guests enjoyed local wines, delectable hors d’oeveres and music in the home’s many inviting rooms, patios and gardens.

Kolb can be reached at 805.452.2500 or www.harrykolb.com.

— Lauren Stewart is an advertising coordinator for Sotheby’s International Realty.

