Bicyclist Hurt in Collision with Vehicle; Driver Facing Charge of Felony DUI

A bicyclist sustained serious injuries Thursday after being hit by a vehicle while traveling eastbound on Via Real just west of Sandpiper Road in Carpinteria.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Jeremy Wayland said a white Volvo driven by 52-year-old Dean McAlister of Carpinteria was traveling on Via Real about 4:10 p.m. when the vehicle began to drift off the roadway and collided with the bicyclist, who was riding in the designated bike lane.

The bicyclist, identified as 20-year-old Ricardo Alpizar of Carpinteria, was ejected from the bike and landed on the ground. He was not wearing a helmet or other safety equipment, according to Wayland.

He said the vehicle continued moving and collided with a pole.

The bicyclist was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Wayland said a DUI investigation concluded that McAlister appeared to be under the influence of drugs at the time of the collision. He was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for felony DUI.

The collision remains under investigation by the CHP.

