Concours D’Elegance Deemed ‘Green’ Success

Green Project Consultants recently released the waste collection data for the 2010 Santa Barbara Concours D’Elegance, revealing that Stratus Media Group redirected 95 percent of the waste produced from the event to the recycling center.

The company set a city record for the least amount of waste created from a large event ending up in the landfill.

Stratus Media Group made “going green” a classy and effortless practice at the Santa Barbara Concours. There were recycling, compost and trash bins placed all around the polo fields with diagrams of which waste belonged where. This effort assisted Stratus Media Group in effectively reaching its goal of having an eco-friendly event.

Only 5 percent of all the waste left from the Santa Barbara Concours made it to the landfill, while the vast majority will be recycled into reusable products.

Highlights of the weekend included an honored guest and this year’s grand marshal, Andy Granatelli; a best of show and event favorite, a 1937 Bugatti Coupe; the Santa Barbara Mille Miglia Salute, a prelude to the 2011 North American Mille Miglia Tribute series; and the exclusive VIP Halloween Costume Party.

Benefactors of the 2010 Concours event were the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.



— Jamie Schaible is the director of marketing and public relations for Stratus Media Group.