DPHS, SBHS to Face Off to Benefit Student Activities

Leadership classes will compete Sunday in Olympic Games and perform dance routines

By Laura Wooster | December 9, 2010 | 1:32 p.m.

Dos Pueblos High School’s Associated Student Body Leadership class will be facing off against Santa Barbara High School’s ASB Leadership class at 4 p.m. Sunday in the Santa Barbara High School gym.

Both classes will have about 30 ASB students competing in Olympic Games as well as performing three-minute full-class dance routines (including ASB advisers).

Students will face off and will be judged by local athletic trainers and representatives of the business community. At the end of the competition, a winner will be declared and the judges will award both classes with sponsorship money.

Santa Barbara High’s money will go toward the senior class activities and prom, and Dos Pueblos High’s money will go toward its ASB general fund and student activities.

All staff members and students from the districts are invited to attend and to have fun watching some friendly, healthy competition. Admission is free.

— Laura Wooster is the Associated Student Boyd adviser at Santa Barbara High School.

