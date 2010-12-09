Monday, April 2 , 2018, 11:56 am | Overcast 57º

 
 
 

Elaine Abercrombie: Keep Your Home in Selling Condition

Even if your home is not on the market, being proactive about preventive maintenance will pay off in the long run

By Elaine Abercrombie | December 9, 2010 | 8:15 p.m.

Elaine Abercrombie
Elaine Abercrombie (Roe Anne White photo)

Typically, homeowners will spend weeks preparing their home for sale, rushing to repair the roof, drafty windows, electrical issues or old appliances — not to mention rushing to the bank to cover the costs of getting the home in model condition.

But there is another approach to making your home appeal to buyers, and it’s called preventive maintenance.

In other words, starting from this day, look at your home as a prospective buyer would. If you would repair or improve certain features of your home for them, then why not for yourself?

Even new homeowners will one day find themselves on the selling side of the table. It may be difficult to look that far into the future, but life can throw some curveballs that might precipitate a move sooner than you had expected.

A growing family, job transfer or health issues are just a few of the changes that could lead to your decision to downsize, upsize or relocate to another city.

Keep in mind that any small problems around your home ultimately will develop into bigger ones if neglected, and that it’s always easier and less expensive to fix the small problem earlier on.

Get proactive and enjoy living in a home that is always in selling condition. When the time eventually comes to move, you’ll be really glad you did!

Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Abercrombie Fine Homes, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

