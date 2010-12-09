Goleta Chamber of Commerce Roundtable to Discuss Local Business Climate
Workforce Investment Board of Santa Barbara County will lead Wednesday's lunchtime forum
By Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce | December 9, 2010 | 4:41 p.m.
Join the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce for an Issue and Policy Roundtable luncheon with the Workforce Investment Board of Santa Barbara County from noon to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta.
The cost is $20, which includes lunch.
Click here to register online, or pay at the door.
The discussion will focus on the local business climate, including employment opportunities, training courses and business resources. Be sure to bring questions and comments.
For more information, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
