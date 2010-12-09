Monday, April 2 , 2018, 11:49 am | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

West Beach Promoter Hasn’t Ruled Out Filing Lawsuit Against City of Santa Barbara

Twiin Productions faces a list of litigation over its September festival and a separate ticket-selling operation

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | December 9, 2010 | 11:40 p.m.

Since declaring bankruptcy last month, Twiin Productions, promoter of Santa Barbara’s West Beach Music & Arts Festival, has listed a lawsuit with the city of Santa Barbara in its paperwork, although no decisions have been made about filing one, their attorney said Thursday.

Attorney Josh Lynn is representing twin brothers Jeremy and Joshua Pemberton in their city-related issues, while the Pembertons have other representation for their business and bankruptcy. Neither attorney involved with those issues has responded to Noozhawk’s requests for comment.

Twiin Productions paid the city its entire $97,671 bill with a cashier’s check, because a previous check had bounced, according to city staff. A news release issued by Lynn’s office announcing Twiin Productions’ bankruptcy said the Pembertons were treated unfairly by the city in their attempts to get an event permit for this year’s festival, which has been held along Santa Barbara’s waterfront each of the last three years.

After a permit initially was denied following backlash from 2009’s citation- and noise complaint-heavy concert at West Beach, there was a period of back-and-forth approvals and denials that eventually knocked the concert to Chase Palm Park, several hundred yards to the east; trimmed the festival to two days from three; and imposed a smaller attendance cap.

Last month, Noozhawk published a story on some of the festival vendors who came away from the event empty-handed. After paying several hundred dollars each, the vendors said they were surprised when they sold less than expected. After asking for a refund from the defunct promotion company, their requests went unanswered.

“I would never work with that production company again, even if they hadn’t filed for bankruptcy,” one vendor told Noozhawk, adding that although the $250 she is owed may be “chump change,” the promoter should have been more up-front. “They screwed us.”

Twiin Productions has a meeting scheduled with creditors for the end of December, although paperwork still only includes businesses and individuals through “J” in the alphabet. As a result, the company’s liabilities are likely higher than the $146,000 listed.

Other liabilities include three cases of unpaid wages filed with the Office of the Labor Commissioner by former employees. The company has zero balances in its local bank accounts, which are now closed, and several ongoing lawsuits.

The second small-claims lawsuit relating to the 2010 West Beach festival was filed Dec. 1 by San Luis Obispo-based Wholesome Chow, a vegetarian and vegan food company that is seeking reimbursement for the money it paid Twiin Productions to participate but never got back after deciding not to attend, according to court documents.

Ahern Rentals recently won a $2,500 judgment in its own small-claims case against the Pembertons.

Former employee Warner Anderson was sued by Twiin Productions, which alleged a breach of contract. Anderson then countersued for alleged unpaid wages.

The Pembertons, who each share 50 percent of the company’s value, are also being sued by and are countersuing Jacalyn Kane of Kane Productions. Kane accuses them of using her industry knowledge without paying her, then backing out of their joint ticket-selling operation to create their own: Beach City Tickets. Their countersuit includes slander and breach of faith, among other things, and litigation is ongoing.

Beach City Tickets was set up in April 2009 by Jeremy Pemberton, according to Secretary of State records. It has since “dissolved,” but it hasn’t filed for bankruptcy. In addition to handling ticket sales for Twiin Productions for events such as the West Beach Festival, the company sold event tickets for other local businesses.

Beach City Tickets occupies the same office as Twiin Productions. The telephones are no longer receiving incoming calls, and its Web site is inactive.

Although Beach City Tickets may or may not be dissolved, it apparently owes at least one local organization money.

Jeff Restivo, co-founder of the California Fight Syndicate, used the company for three events and said he has had at least one check bounce while expecting to receive money from ticket sales. Beach City Tickets was hired to handle ticket sales online and at the gate.

“I am trying to negotiate getting some money back from them,” he said. “Up until recently, we only had one bounced check, so all in all, it seemed fairly on the up and up.”

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

