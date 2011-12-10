Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Choral Society to Perform ‘Sounds of the Season’

The Santa Barbara Choral Society, directed by Jo Anne Wasserman, invites the community to its annual holiday gathering, “Sounds of the Season,” an afternoon of holiday music, food and wine with “a merry program of traditional carols arranged by John Rutter, Robert Shaw, Randol Bass and others.”

The event will begin at 3 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Firestone Walker Brewery, 620 McMurray Road in Buellton. Admission to the concert is free, though donations to the Choral Society’s General Fund will be accepted. Space is limited, so reservations are required by calling 805.965.6577.

Wine will be served at 3 p.m. and the concert will begin at 3:30 p.m., with food and drink to follow.

No doubt there will be some singing along with the Choral Society, but if singing along is what you are mainly interested in, then you will be delighted to know that, at 7 p.m. that same Sunday, in the Unitarian Society sanctuary at 1535 Santa Barbara St., the Santa Barbara Master Chorale, under the direction of Steven Hodson, will offer its 16th annual “Holiday Concert, Carol Sing & Party” — a “program of Christmas songs sung by the Chorale and the audience, followed by food and drinks in the Parish Hall.”

This event is not free, inasmuch as it has proven in the past to be a very successful fundraiser. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children younger than age 12, and the tickets will be available at the door.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.