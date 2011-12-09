Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 6:47 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Teddy Thompson, Elizabeth Cook to ‘Sing Like Hell’

The singer-songwriters will perform separately in Saturday's concert at the Lobero

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | December 9, 2011 | 4:57 p.m.

The next Sings Like Hell concert will be at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Lobero Theatre. Ssinger-songwriters Teddy Thompson and Elizabeth Cook, as two separate acts, will divide the evening between them.

Teddy Thompson is both his parents’ son and his own man.
Teddy Thompson is both his parents’ son and his own man. (Anthony Pepitone photo)

Thompson and Cook both fit comfortably under the “country” tent, although a glance at their individual lives and careers shows you how broad and spacious that tent is.

Thompson, English, was born in a Sufi commune in East Anglia, the son of famous 1960s folk-rockers Richard and Linda Thompson, and his younger sister, Kamila, is also a musician. He is, thus, like his friends Martha and Rufus Wainwright, a scion of popular music’s lesser nobility.

Cook, on the other hand, was born in Wildwood, Fla., the youngest of 11 children of a convicted moonshiner. Her parents were both musical, however, particularly her mother, who as a young woman had played mandolin and guitar on radio and local television. Her father picked up the upright bass playing in the state penitentiary. When Elizabeth was 4, she was on stage performing with her parents; when she was 9, she formed her own band. As she herself proclaims, in one of her best-known songs, “Sometimes It Takes Balls to Be a Woman.”

For Thompson to take up music as a career was a logical — really, inevitable — choice; it was the family business, and he was born connected. His main problem was not getting into the game, it was to establish himself as an independent, stand-alone artist, and not just his parents’ son. This he has decidedly accomplished. From his upbringing, he plays the guitar and sings as naturally as breathing, but his songwriting is completely his own, and unique. His songs are both emotionally naked and ironic at the same time, which is pretty hard to do, and he has a very beautiful, very refined sense of a tune. He also sings other writers’ songs as if from the inside — his cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Tonight Will Be Fine” was one of the show-stoppers of the tribute movie, I’m Your Man.

Cook has a bachelor’s degree from Georgia Southern University, but her songs and her singing suggest more an advanced degree from the School of Hard Knocks. She had to make pretty much her own way in the music world. Her voice sounds kind of like Dolly Parton might sound if she had smoked two packs of Chesterfields every day for 20 years, yet she can make it lyrical or poignant at will — she has a lot of will — and she has something resembling perfect pitch.

Her song “El Camino” is perfectly realized country rap, and her song “Heroin Addict Sister” explores addiction as unsentimentally as John Prine’s “Sam Stone” (“There’s a hole in daddy’s arm where all the money goes”). Her voice is also the perfect vehicle for a lament, or a sadder-but-wiser ballad.

Single tickets to this Sings Like Hell concert are $35 and are available at the Lobero box office at 33 E. Canon Perdido St. or 805.963.0761, or click here to order online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 