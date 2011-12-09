Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 6:45 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Tanya Gonzales Joins Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics

The new director of development most recently worked for the Santa Barbara Foundation

By Kelly Kapaun for the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics | December 9, 2011 | 5:37 p.m.

Tanya Gonzales
Tanya Gonzales

The Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics is pleased to welcome Tanya Gonzales as its new director of development.

Gonzales was most recently the senior vice president of philanthropic services at the Santa Barbara Foundation. In that capacity, she was responsible for building philanthropy for the foundation’s grant-making programs and collaborations as well as facilitating the charitable passions of philanthropists.

Before the foundation, in her capacity as staff or consultant, she has led fundraising efforts at the new California State University Channel Islands, Casa Pacifica, the Rubicon Theatre Company and Devereux Santa Barbara.

Gonzales attended California State Polytechnic University in Pomona and received a bachelor’s degree in communications and public relations. She holds a Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE) certification from the Association of Fund Raising Professionals and has taken courses at the Stanford Nonprofit Management Institute.

Gonzales is a past president of the Association of Fund Raising Executives, Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties Chapter. In 2001, she received the distinguished Fundraiser of the Year award, nominated and endorsed by Casa Pacifica, a shelter and treatment center for abused, neglected and at-risk youth. In 2009 and 2010, she won the Top Women in Business Award from the Pacific Coast Business Times.

The Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics provides high quality, affordable, comprehensive health care to all people regardless of their ability to pay. Click here for more information.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.

 

