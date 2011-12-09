Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 6:44 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Christmas Music Is in the Air at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

Sunday's concert, featuring several well-known local musicians, is free and open to the public

By Ruth Bartz for Good Shepherd Lutheran Church | December 9, 2011 | 6:04 p.m.

What is Christmas without music? It helps us worship and celebrate the reason for this joyful season.

Many selections of that special music will be presented at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 380 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta, at 2 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 11. The free event is open to the public.

Adam Phillips, music director at Good Shepherd, will present a concert featuring sacred Christmas songs and carols from his recently released CD, Songs of Old.

This exciting and acoustic concert, with new arrangements, includes some of the area’s well-known musicians.

David West will accompany on guitar, mandolin and banjo. West founded the Cache Valley Drifters, played with Kate Wolff, and plays frequently with Peter Feldmann and the Very Lonesome Boys.

Celebrated fiddler Blaine Sprouse will be part of the ensemble. An accomplished fiddle player, he has played with Bill Monroe and the Blue Grass Boys, Jim and Jesse, the Osborne Brothers, and has recorded with the supergroup Alabama.

Rosie Mattia Harald will join in on vocal harmonies. She is a longtime friend of Adam from their days at State University of New York at Fredonia. She recently moved to Los Angeles after doing a variety of Broadway national tours.

Come for “a feeling of peace and joy and a new energy for the true meaning of Christmas” performed by some of the best musicians in the area, Phillips said.

Just a few of the musical pieces planned are “Silent Night,” “O Come, O Come Emmanuel,” “We Three Kings,” “O Holy Night” and “Coventry Carol.”

— Ruth Bartz represents Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

