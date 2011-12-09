Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 6:41 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Joe Conason: Will Popular Reformer Cuomo’s Plan Tax the 1 Percent?

New York governor devises plan to demand more from the state's wealthiest

By Joe Conason | December 9, 2011 | 9:26 p.m.

Held aloft by the highest approval ratings of any governor in America, Andrew Cuomo scarcely seemed to worry about angering his state’s progressives, who were disappointed by his refusal to extend a state surtax on New York’s millionaires. But in what may come to be regarded as a watershed moment in his tenure, Cuomo now plans a sweeping tax reform that is expected to demand more, not less, from the state’s wealthiest, while reducing the burden on the middle class — in the name of “fundamental fairness.”

Over the weekend, rumors of a shift in Cuomo’s anti-tax position began to circulate, confirmed on Monday morning when his office dispatched a short essay by the governor to newspaper editors around the state arguing that New York’s current tax code is “unfair” to the middle class and inhibits economic growth.

Rather than the expiring surcharges, which Cuomo castigates for raising the taxes of families making $200,000 a year — “hardly millionaires,” as he put it — his proposed new system would add higher brackets at the top end and lower brackets in the middle. Although he didn’t offer details yet, his aims are clear enough:

“First, we need to reform the code in a way that creates jobs and grows our economy,” he said. “To do that, we need to put more money in New Yorkers’ pockets and inject it back in to the economy. There are also tax credits that can incentivize private-sector job growth.

“Second, true reform for fairness has two factors: income brackets that fairly group income levels and progressive rates increasing with income. Simply put, to me ‘fairness’ dictates that the more you make the more you pay, and the higher your income the higher your rate. Also, you should be treated the same as people with similar incomes and differently from people who make significantly more, or significantly less, than you earn.”

Fairly or not, Cuomo’s decision to seek higher levies on the state’s highest earners will be portrayed as a turnabout from his earlier position, which had cast him as a defender of Wall Street and big business against labor populism. Predictably enough, Republicans and the local Tea Party were swift to attack. Mike Long, chairman of the state’s Conservative Party (and longtime antagonist of Cuomo and his father, the former governor), denounced him as a flip-flopper.

“He’s the one who made a principled stand,” Long said. “Whether you agree with that principled stand or not, once you break a principled stand, then one wonders what you can count on him for in the future.” The state’s Tea Party leaders said that Cuomo should be cutting more spending instead of raising taxes.

But Cuomo crushed the Tea Party-sponsored opposition to his campaign in last year’s election, against the midterm right-wing tide — and his opinion that the rich should be taxed more is at least as popular as Cuomo himself. If he succeeds in changing the tax system to encourage both higher employment and greater equity, he will have removed a potential obstacle to any future national ambitions he may cherish.

Joe Conason writes for Creators Syndicate. Click here for more information, or click here to contact him.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 