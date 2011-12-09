Letter to the Editor: Failing to Act

The U.S.Postal Service is going bankrupt and Congress fails to act. The country is borrowing $38,000 each and every second, and Congress fails to act. A super committee of Congress is appointed to address deficit reduction. The super committee fails to act.

We elected these clowns, and we must replace them. Replacing them with a clown from a different party does no good.

I urge you to join the nonpartisan organization I found at www.goooh.com that will reform the way congressional candidates are selected. GOOOH (pronounced Go) intends to challenge incumbents, in the primaries, with citizen representatives chosen by the members of their district.

Will you act to save your country, or will you, like Congress, fail?

Irving Welchons

Charlotte, N.C.