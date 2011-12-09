Studio Music Group Opens Second Location in Goleta

The Studio Music Group now has two locations to serve the community, one for music lessons at 270 Storke Road, Suite 8, in the Storke Plaza in Goleta, and one where bands can practice or prep for tours, any time day or night, at 152 Aero Camino, Suite D, in Goleta.

Owner Steve Stockmal has been teaching and performing music in the Santa Barbara area for more than a decade. With seven books written and published on music, he brings a lot to the table, striving to make each performance and each lesson special.

A Santa Barbara native, Stockmal has toured all over the world as a drummer, singer and guitarist. He has performed a wide variety of musical styles in almost every venue one could imagine — indoor, outdoor, intimate clubs, arenas and concert halls.

An honor graduate of the Musicians Institute in Hollywood, he brings his vast musical experience, personal touch and humor to his lessons. Since opening in April 2010, parents continue to support Studio Music Group in the Santa Barbara, Montecito, Hope Ranch and Goleta communities, to obtain stellar music lessons for their children.

In this economy and with music programs being cut from school curriculum, small businesses such as Studio Music Group not only help the community with much-needed music education, but also provide the rehearsal space and support to make the learning experience richer.

“Every lesson I teach includes the full gamut — notes, technique, relaxation, repetition, learning tips, life lessons, and most important, laughter,” Stockmal said.

For more information, contact Stockmal at 805.453.7337 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Steve Stockmal is the owner of Studio Music Group.