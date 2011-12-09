Santa Barbara Waterfront Parking Permits Now Available

General and slip-holder permits are valid through Dec. 31, 2012

Annual Santa Barbara waterfront parking permits are now available for purchase.

General permits cost $95, and slip-holder permits (one per slip) cost $70. Permits are valid from the date of purchase through Dec. 31, 2012.

The City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department encourages residents and slip holders to purchase the 2012 permits early for a whole year of economical parking.

General permits are available at the Harbormaster’s Office and all parking kiosks, except Stearns Wharf. Slip-holder permits may only be purchased at the Harbormaster’s Office.

For more information, call 805.564.5523.

— Cesar Barrios is an assistant parking coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department.