‘Three Johns’ to Serve as Hosts for Solstice Fundraiser at Pascucci

KEYT's John Palminteri, Tri-Counties Produce's John Dixon and restaurant blogger John Dickson will tend bar Dec. 14

By Claudia Bratton for the Summer Solstice Celebration | December 9, 2011 | 12:20 p.m.

A celebrity bartenders’ night at Pascucci Restaurant, 729 State St., is planned from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, with “three Johns” as hosts of the fundraiser for Santa Barbara’s annual Summer Solstice Celebration.

KEYT reporter John Palminteri, Tri-Counties Produce store owner John Dixon and restaurant blogger John Dickson will tend bar and greet guests.

The date for next year’s Solstice Parade is June 23. The festival is June 22-24 at Alameda Park.

Solstice Executive Director Claudia Bratton asked Solstice supporters to consider making a tax-deductible donation to the nonprofit Summer Solstice Celebration either by mail to Solstice, P.O. Box 21141, Santa Barbara, CA 93121, or by using a credit card through its secure PayPal connection on its website, http://www.solsticeparade.com. Business sponsorships also are being sought.

The Solstice Celebration is Santa Barbara’s largest arts event, drawing more than 100,000 spectators from around the world, with more than 1,000 parade participants. As a 501(c)3, nonprofit community organization, the Solstice Celebration has become a year-round organization, bringing the community together through the arts.

—Claudia Bratton is executive director of the Summer Solstice Celebration.

