Stow House Decks the Halls for ‘Holiday at the Ranch’

Event continues Sunday with tours of the house, festive activities, music and more

The Stow House is decked out for the holidays! Dedicated volunteers have been busy decking the halls and trimming the tree in preparation for this weekend’s “Holiday at the Ranch: A Stow House Tradition.”

Join (The Real) Santa Claus and his “rein-goats” as we celebrate the season with good cheer and plenty of photo opportunities. Presented by the Goleta Valley Historical Society, the annual open house includes tours of the beautifully decorated house, holiday hayrides, crafts and cookie baking for the kids. Live holiday music will be provided by the Santa Barbara Holiday Carolers, Carpe Diem!, guitarist Tony Ybarra and The Holiday Horns.

This tradition is sure to delight family members of all ages.

The annual event is generously sponsored by gold sponsor MarBorg Industries along with supporting sponsors Venoco Inc, ParentClick.com and numerous media sources.

Visit from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11. The suggested donation is $5 for adults and $2 for children. Be sure to check out the Rancho La Patera Museum Store for unique gifts and local treasures.

Rancho La Patera is located at 304 N. Los Carneros Road in Goleta. Volunteer opportunities are still available. For more information call Dacia Harwood at the Goleta Valley Historical Society at 805.681.7216 or click here.

The Goleta Valley Historical Society, stewards of Rancho La Patera and Stow House (1873) museums, preserves, interprets and fosters research of the history of the Goleta Valley and the Stow family. Its purpose is to share this treasured landmark from the golden era of California ranching and provide a unique and historic gathering place for the community. Rancho La Patera hosts tours and educational programs as well as various public events, such as the Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration and Music at the Ranch Free Concert Series.

— Dacia Harwood represents the Goleta Valley Historical Society.