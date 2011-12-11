Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 6:19 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Stow House Decks the Halls for ‘Holiday at the Ranch’

Event continues Sunday with tours of the house, festive activities, music and more

By Dacia Harwood for the Goleta Valley Historical Society | updated logo | December 11, 2011 | 1:49 p.m.

[Noozhawk’s note: The original version of this news release listed the two-day weekend event as Saturday only. The corrected version is below.]

The Stow House is decked out for the holidays! Dedicated volunteers have been busy decking the halls and trimming the tree in preparation for this weekend’s “Holiday at the Ranch: A Stow House Tradition.”

Join (The Real) Santa Claus and his “rein-goats” as we celebrate the season with good cheer and plenty of photo opportunities. Presented by the Goleta Valley Historical Society, the annual open house includes tours of the beautifully decorated house, holiday hayrides, crafts and cookie baking for the kids. Live holiday music will be provided by the Santa Barbara Holiday Carolers, Carpe Diem!, guitarist Tony Ybarra and The Holiday Horns.

This tradition is sure to delight family members of all ages.

The annual event is generously sponsored by gold sponsor MarBorg Industries along with supporting sponsors Venoco Inc, ParentClick.com and numerous media sources.

Visit from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11. The suggested donation is $5 for adults and $2 for children. Be sure to check out the Rancho La Patera Museum Store for unique gifts and local treasures.

Rancho La Patera is located at 304 N. Los Carneros Road in Goleta. Volunteer opportunities are still available. For more information call Dacia Harwood at the Goleta Valley Historical Society at 805.681.7216 or click here.

The Goleta Valley Historical Society, stewards of Rancho La Patera and Stow House (1873) museums, preserves, interprets and fosters research of the history of the Goleta Valley and the Stow family. Its purpose is to share this treasured landmark from the golden era of California ranching and provide a unique and historic gathering place for the community. Rancho La Patera hosts tours and educational programs as well as various public events, such as the Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration and Music at the Ranch Free Concert Series.

— Dacia Harwood represents the Goleta Valley Historical Society.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 