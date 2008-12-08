Friends Step In to Help Exchange Student Injured in Attack

Friends are rallying to assist with the medical bills of a 21-year-old Hong Kong exchange student who was brutally assaulted during a robbery last month on Santa Barbara’s Westside.

Henry T., a student at ELS Language Center, 104 W. Anapamu St., was walking home alone from a night downtown when he was attacked near Bath and Valerio streets. After punching and kicking him in the head, the assailant stole his wallet and camera. He managed to make it back to his host family’s house, and the family called 9-1-1.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital treated Henry’s injuries, which included a broken nose and required a temporary tooth replacement. The bill came to about $1,000, and a permanent replacement tooth is estimated to cost around $2,000.

Peter Matthies, founder of the Conscious Business Institute and a fellow member with Henry of Aikido of Santa Barbara dojo, is organizing a fundraising effort on his behalf. The goal, Matthies said, is to get the money to Henry before he returns to Hong Kong next week.

“Henry joined our Aikido dojo about three months ago,” Matthies said Monday. “He does not want to tell his parents about the incident, so he is paying the medical bills from his own shallow pocket.”

Aikido of Santa Barbara is taking responsibility for the donations while the organization pursues a sponsorship with a local bank. The martial arts group is asking for $20 donations, but will welcome any amount. Checks to Aikido of Santa Barbara should include “Henry” on the memo line and can be mailed to the dojo at 121 N. Milpas St., Santa Barbara, 93103.

For more information, contact Matthies at 805.962.4143 or e-mail [email protected]

