Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Choral Groups to Present Holiday Spirit

Three of Santa Barbara’s best choral groups will present holiday programs this weekend, beginning Friday, Dec. 10.

It’s not for me to spin you one way or another on this. If you have already a favorite ensemble among the three, then that is the one you will attend. It is possible to attend all three, but to do so would have value mainly as a stunt — a way of dramatizing your support for choral music in general.

The Santa Barbara Choral Society, directed by Jo Anne Wasserman, will offer “An Evening of Carols and Wassail” at 8 p.m. Friday in Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West.

The event is billed as “by invitation,” and, as per the society’s Web site, special patron reserved seats ($150 per pair) will be arranged by phone. Call 805.965.6577. Click here to purchase general admission tickets, $75 for one or $100 for two.

If you would prefer to hear what I imagine is a very similar program under considerably more modest circumstances, you can drive up to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoquio Ave. in Los Olivos at 4 p.m. Sunday for the Choral Society’s “Christmas in the Valley: An Evening of Carols and Wassail.” The admission price, only a “suggested donation,” is $10.

The Santa Barbara City College Concert Choir, directed by Nathan Kreitzer, will offer a holiday program of its own at 7 p.m. Saturday in First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

More information is rather hard to come by. I don’t know the program, and I don’t know the ticket price — except that it is unlikely to be punitive. I do know that Kreitzer is a musician of the highest caliber and a talented director of choirs.

Then, the Santa Barbara Master Chorale, directed by Steven Hodson, will present its 15th annual Holiday Concert, Carol Sing and Party at 7 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary of the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara St.

The title of the event certainly suggests a program — not dramatically different, I daresay, from the programs of the two other holiday — that is generally a very popular annual concert, as well as being an important fundraiser for the Master Chorale.

Tickets for the event are $20 for general admission and $10 for children age 12 or younger, and are available at Chaucer’s Bookstore, Santa Barbara Sheet Music and at the door.

For more information or to reserve tickets, call 805.967.8287.

Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.