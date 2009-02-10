Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 7:53 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Haskell’s Landing Tied Up in Goleta Planning Commission

With one commissioner absent, a 2-2 stalemate sends the project to the Goleta City Council for a decision.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | February 10, 2009 | 1:49 a.m.

The proposed Haskell's Landing development project near Sandpiper Golf Course includes 100 residential units of varying sizes.
The proposed Haskell’s Landing development project near Sandpiper Golf Course includes 100 residential units of varying sizes. (Oly Chadmar Sandpiper General Partnership rendering)

[Note: The in-lieu fees for ten affordable units required by the city’s inclusionary policy total $806,500. An earlier version of this story was incorrect.]

After a grueling hearing Monday, the Goleta Planning Commission deadlocked 2-2 on a vote to approve Haskell’s Landing, a residential project in western Goleta. Commissioners Brent Daniels and Doris Kavanagh voted for the proposal, Commissioners Bill Shelor and Jonny Wallis voted against it, and Commissioner Julie Solomon was not present.

Because of the tie vote, applicant Chuck Lande of the Oly Chadmar Sandpiper General Partnership will be bringing his case before the City Council in the near future.

Haskell’s Landing is a 100-unit project proposed just north of Sandpiper Golf Course, south of Highway 101 and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks. It is the latest incarnation of a series of proposals for residential projects in that roughly 14.5-acre lot, the most recent of which was Residences at Sandpiper, which was the subject of a fierce legal battle between the applicant and Goleta’s charter City Council.

“The timing of the project is not right,” Wallis said of the Haskell’s Landing plan. Monday’s lengthy hearing came at a time when the City Council is hip-deep in General Plan amendments. The two amendments required by the project — changes to the affordable housing requirement and a buffer zone decrease from Devereux Creek, which runs through its middle — are the kind of amendments, according to Wallis, that generate a lot of concern in the community.

Kavanagh praised the project, however.

“I think this project fits the spot well,” she said. The project contains a range of housing styles from studios to three-bedroom units in what the architects are calling “California style.” The roughly 60-to-40 ratio of open space to built space, and the proposed green-building elements in the duplexes and triplexes were also attractive elements for her.

A big selling point for the project was the developer’s commitment of $1.5 million for a new fire station that would served the traditionally underserved western end of Goleta. The city has already begun the process of acquiring land for the facility.

Opinions were about evenly divided among the public in the hearing room. Environmentalists urged the commission to keep the current 100-foot creek buffer zone rule, while other community members argued that the work the developer proposes to do would improve the creek over and above its current state.

Meanwhile, others were concerned about the developer’s plan to include only 10 affordable units while paying in-lieu fees — about $80,000 per unit for 10 units — to compensate for the 20 percent affordable requirement that new housing projects in Goleta are supposed to have.

Those concerns were countered by the notion from the project’s supporters that housing could never be truly affordable in the area anyway, and that what was really needed were the kinds of housing this project offered.

“It’s a project we need in the area,” said resident Robert Rice.

Resident George Relles, meanwhile, expressed his discomfort with a “late-hit” memo that was distributed Monday on the project. He said the public had limited time to go over the lengthy document.

“There’s no reason to take action today,” said Relles, who urged the commission to wait until the General Plan could be used as a guideline instead of changing a policy for the project, and for the rest of the city.

With Solomon’s absence, the panel was at a stalemate and the applicant requested a denial so he could take the project to the City Council, in hopes it will overturn the Planning Commission’s decision.

Write to [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 