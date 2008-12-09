Adopt a Pet for Half the Price

To help homeless pets get a home for the holidays, Santa Barbara County Animal Services is discounting all animal adoptions 50 percent for Saturday only.

Animal Services has been bursting at the seams in all three of the community shelters for most of 2008. Add a family member and save a life this holiday season.

A dog adoption will be $38, a cat adoption will be $28 and a rabbit adoption will be $10. For the adoption fee, receive a companion that has been spayed or neutered and is current with all vaccinations.

All three county shelters have been operating above capacity for much of the year. There are nearly 1,100 animals receiving care.

“Our staff and volunteers work very hard to find loving permanent homes for our animals,” Animal Services Director Jan Glick said. “We are making it a little less expensive and hope that we can get as many animals as possible into loving homes in time for the holidays.”

Meet the animals from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at any of the three county shelters. Visit the Santa Barbara shelter at 5473 Overpass Road, the Lompoc shelter at 1501 W. Central or the Santa Maria Animal Center at 548 W. Foster Road.