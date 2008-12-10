Friday, June 8 , 2018, 8:45 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 

CHP Collecting Donations for Chips for Kids Toy Drive

By Daniel Barba | December 10, 2008 | 8:46 a.m.

Through Dec, 20, Central Coast California Highway Patrol offices will be collection sites for the Chips for Kids Toy Drive.

Collections barrels will be located in the lobbies of CHP offices. The public can drop off new, unwrapped toys that will be distributed to less fortunate children and teens this holiday season. 

Last year, the Chips for Kids Toy Drive collected and distributed more than 4,000 toys throughout Central Coast communities.

For more information on the toy drive, call CHP officer Daniel Barba at 805.967.1234.

Collection Locations

Santa Barbara County

» Citibank, 3757 State St., Santa Barbara, 805) 687-6436; 5180 Hollister Ave, Goleta, 805.964.6977

» Golden 1 Credit Union, 5676 Calle Real, Goleta, 805.967.6333

CHP Offices
(8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday)

» Santa Barbara Area CHP, 6465 Calle Real, Goleta, 805.967.1234

» Santa Maria Area CHP, 1710 N. Carlotti Drive

» Buellton Area CHP, 166 Industrial Way

» Ventura Area CHP, 4656 Valentine Road, 805.477.4100

» Moorpark Area CHP, 610 Spring Road, 805.530.1620

Officer Dan Barba is a public affairs officer for the California Highway Patrol-Santa Barbara Area.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 