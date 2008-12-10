CHP Collecting Donations for Chips for Kids Toy Drive

Through Dec, 20, Central Coast California Highway Patrol offices will be collection sites for the Chips for Kids Toy Drive.

Collections barrels will be located in the lobbies of CHP offices. The public can drop off new, unwrapped toys that will be distributed to less fortunate children and teens this holiday season.

Last year, the Chips for Kids Toy Drive collected and distributed more than 4,000 toys throughout Central Coast communities.

For more information on the toy drive, call CHP officer Daniel Barba at 805.967.1234.

Collection Locations

Santa Barbara County

» Citibank, 3757 State St., Santa Barbara, 805) 687-6436; 5180 Hollister Ave, Goleta, 805.964.6977

» Golden 1 Credit Union, 5676 Calle Real, Goleta, 805.967.6333

CHP Offices

(8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday)

» Santa Barbara Area CHP, 6465 Calle Real, Goleta, 805.967.1234

» Santa Maria Area CHP, 1710 N. Carlotti Drive

» Buellton Area CHP, 166 Industrial Way

» Ventura Area CHP, 4656 Valentine Road, 805.477.4100

» Moorpark Area CHP, 610 Spring Road, 805.530.1620

Officer Dan Barba is a public affairs officer for the California Highway Patrol-Santa Barbara Area.