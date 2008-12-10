Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair to Discuss ‘The Road Ahead’

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present former British Prime Minister Tony Blair at the Arlington Theatre at 8 p.m. April 20 to deliver the timely lecture “The Road Ahead: Faith and Reconciliation in a Time of Global Interdependence.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 15.

Blair will discuss his recent work for the United States, the United Nations, Russia and the European Union as the quartet representative, helping the Palestinians prepare for statehood as part of the international community’s effort to secure peace; as well as his mission to promote understanding between the major faiths, and increase understanding of the role of faith in the modern world through the recently launched Tony Blair Faith Foundation.

Blair served as prime minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland from May 1997 to June 2007. He was also the leader of Britain’s Labour Party (1994 to 2007) and the member of Parliament for Sedgefield, England (1983 to 2007). He continues to be active in public life and an advocate on issues such as Africa and climate change.



