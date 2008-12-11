Friday, June 8 , 2018, 8:48 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Hospice of Santa Barbara Welcomes Two New Board Members

Imelda Loza and Ruben Rey have served the community through various organizations.

By Daniella Elghanayan | December 11, 2008 | 12:13 a.m.

Imelda Loza and Ruben Rey have joined Hospice of Santa Barbara‘s Board of Directors.

Loza is the associate executive director of Casa Esperanza Homeless Center. She has worked in the legal field for nearly nine years, including as an associate for a prominent Sacramento law firm and as an advocate and legal representative for Women in Crisis for the Family Protection and Legal Services Clinic.

Loza is a founding member of the Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Rey is the owner and funeral director of Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services and serves as a general agent with the Forethought Life Insurance Co. He also served as a funeral director and family service counselor for eight years before establishing his business.

Rey worked as a director of development for UCSB for nearly 10 years and directed a variety of its Early Outreach Programs for almost nine years. He hopes to further extend the reach of Hospice of Santa Barbara into the Latino/Spanish speaking communities.

He has served on numerous boards, including the Fund for Santa Barbara and Western Association of Educational Opportunity Programs, and as board president of La Casa de la Raza. He is a member of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Lions International Club, BPO Elks of America and the Santa Barbara/Puerto Vallarta Sister City Committee.

Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.

