Letter to the Editor: Burn Victims’ Family Says Thanks to Community

On behalf of Lance and Carla Hoffman, we want to thank you all, first and foremost, for your continued prayers as they continue the long and painful road to recovery.

It has been a trying time for family and friends, but we know that through it all, it has been our shared love for Lance and Carla that continues to keep us strong. We know as they continue to live with what happened on Nov. 13, they will not live with it alone.

Despite the treatments that will be required to heal both their minds and bodies, the healing of their spirits will be in the hands of those who love them. From what we have witnessed, there are thousands of hands willing to help in the care of their spirit. For that we, as their family, are grateful beyond any expression of mere words.

In the past few weeks, we have been so blessed to have people offer their support in so many thoughtful ways. Lance and Carla face a new future when it comes to every phase of their life. The generous gifts and messages from so many people both of time and treasure, made at a time of year when all is at even more of a premium, is appreciated more than you will ever know.

This holiday season, we have been blessed with the most precious of gifts, the lives of our children, our brother, sister, grandchildren. It is only when you realize how quickly life could end that you treat it for what it truly is: a precious gift.

Our holiday season will be about celebrating the gift of life that has been given to Lance and Carla. For all you have done to help them, please accept our most heartfelt appreciation.

With love and best wishes to you all,

Blanca Flor Blenedict, David and Linda Hoffman, Jason McComb, Kristin Hoffman, James and Alice Mills, Gerri Hoffman