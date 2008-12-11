Planned Parenthood Opening Free Clinic to Serve Homeless Women

Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties, in partnership with Doctors Without Walls/Santa Barbara Street Medicine, will open a satellite clinic on Friday at the Transition House to provide reproductive health care services to homeless women in Santa Barbara. The clinic will be open the second and fourth Fridays of every month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“This is an exciting collaboration between two organizations that care deeply about the underserved. All women deserve good medical care no matter their socio economic situation,” said Patricia Fajardo, vice president of clinical services at Planned Parenthood.
Brianna Eardley-Pryor is the public affairs director for Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.