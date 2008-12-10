Friday, June 8 , 2018, 8:39 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Republican Party Elects New Chairman

By Cory Bantilan | December 10, 2008 | 5:49 p.m.

Tuesday night brought big changes to the Santa Barbara County Republican Party, with several positions changing hands on the Executive Committee during an organizational meeting that was held in the Pico Adobe at El Presidio de Santa Barbara State Historic Park.

Gregory Gandrud was unanimously elected chairman, after outgoing Chairman Monte Ward’s announcement that he would not seek re-election to the top Republican position in the county.

As an accountant and former Carpinteria City Council member, Gandrud is known as a strong proponent of limited government and fiscal responsibility. Most recently, Gandrud was the Republican candidate for the 35th District Assembly seat.

“Greg recognizes the need for our local party to reshape its image and promote ideas that can attract new members,” Executive Director Cory Bantilan said. “We need to be at the forefront of economic issues, and Greg will make that a top priority.”

Also elected to the Executive Committee were Debbie Thompson, who replaces Gandrud as treasurer, Scott Burns and Frank Hotchkiss. Burns moves into a new role as secretary while Hotchkiss will retain his position as director of communications. Presiding over the ceremony was Superior Court Judge Clifford Anderson, who swore in elected members to a two-year term.

The Santa Barbara County Republican Central Committee meets on the third Wednesday of every month in Buellton.

Cory Bantilan is executive director of the Santa Barbara County Republican Party.

