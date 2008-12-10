Friday, June 8 , 2018, 8:44 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Scott Harris: Schwarzenegger’s Promise Goes to Waste

The governor uses the California Integrated Waste Management Board to recycle washed-up politicians.

By Scott Harris | December 10, 2008 | 8:55 a.m.

In 2005, when Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was still attempting to govern, he submitted his reorganization plan, the California Performance Review, to the Little Hoover Commission and the people of California. The governor promised that implementing the plan (which never happened) was going to save us billions of dollars by streamlining California government and making it more effective. The plan recommended the elimination of 88 boards and commissions that were unnecessary and costly to the people of California.

Article Image
Scott Harris
Among the 88 is a little-known group, the California Integrated Waste Management Board. In case you aren’t aware, the board promotes “Zero Waste California” in partnership with local government, industry and the public. Not only did the California Performance Review recommend eliminating the board, it said the following about the board members: “In this particular case, an independently appointed board of full-time, term-appointed members creates an obstacle to full integration of these functions with a coordinated, collaborative environmental cleanup strategy.”

Rather than fight for the elimination of this board as his own commission recommended, the governor waited a year, and in January 2006 appointed Margo Reid Brown to the board, where she enjoys a $132,000 annual salary. In February 2006, after a full month of experience on the board, she was named its chairwoman. While her bio lists absolutely no experience in waste management, it does show that she was the director of scheduling for Gov. Schwarzenegger, a position she also held for former Gov. Pete Wilson. While it is tempting to suggest that there is no better way to learn about waste than to work directly for the governor, it still seems as if a board chair should have more than 30 days experience.

This leads to our discussion of former state Sen. Carole Migden (San Francisco, 3rd). If her name rings a bell, it is for good reason. In June of this year, Migden was the first sitting California legislator in 12 years to be defeated in a primary.

It’s possible her defeat had something to do with being fined $350,000 by the Fair Political Practices Commission earlier this year for 89 separate campaign violations, including spending more than $16,000 that “conferred a substantial personal benefit.” This is not her first penalty from the FPPC, and this time the fines cover not only her term as a state senator, but also as an Assemblyperson and as a member of the Board of Equalization.

What did the governor do? Proving he has no sense of shame or irony, he has appointed Migden to the board of the California Integrated Waste Management Board. For her multiple legal and ethical transgressions, for being booted out of office in a state where almost no one get booted out of office, and for having absolutely no experience in waste management, the governor rewards her with a $132,000-a-year job on a board that his own Performance Review said is wasting taxpayers’ money.

So that you don’t think Brown and Migden are exceptions, let’s look at two more board members, both appointed this month.

Assembly Speaker Karen Bass appointed John Laird to the board, after Laird was termed out of the Assembly. His bio shows that during his time in the Assembly, he authored 82 bills that were signed into law and was a leader in civil rights, coastal protection, children’s health and higher education. Nothing about waste management experience. Senate President Pro Tem Don Perata appointed termed-out state Sen. Sheila Kuehl to the board. Her bio mentions her success as a child actress, but again, absolutely nothing about waste management.

As a state, we are close to $30 billion in debt and it appears we will run out of money sometime in February. We are cutting programs, threatening to raise taxes, putting schools on alert that we’re going to have to fire teachers, and leaving roads unpaved and bridges ready to collapse. The governor has thrown up his hands and compares the California State Legislature to kindergartners for their inability to reach a budget solution. Unemployment is climbing, and many if not most Californians are struggling at some level.

However, we should all be comforted by the fact that no matter their lack of experience, qualifications or ethics, no politician in Sacramento will be out of a well-paying job as long as the governor is there.  Perhaps the governor misunderstood that the board is responsible for recycling waste tires, personal computers and used oil — not washed-up politicians.

Scott Harris is a political commentator. Read his columns and contact him through his Web site, www.scottharris.biz, or e-mail him at [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 