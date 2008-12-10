Friday, June 8 , 2018, 8:51 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Soccer: Gauchos Named to All-Region Team, Invited to MLS Combine

UCSB players Chris Pontius, Alfonso Motagalvan and Nick Perera receive honors.

By Matt Hurst | December 10, 2008 | 4:56 p.m.

UCSB men’s soccer‘s Chris Pontius continues to garner awards after his record-setting season when it was announced on Wednesday that the senior forward was named to the NSCAA Far West All-Region First Team. Pontius is one of 15 Hermann Trophy semifinalists, has already been named to the Big West All-First Team and Top Drawer Soccer’s National Team of the Year.

Pontius was named to the All-Region First Team after leading the Gauchos in goals and points while setting a school record for shots in a season. Pontius finished his career at UCSB fifth all-time in goals scored and seventh all-time in total points.

Senior Alfonso Motagalvan was named to the NSCAA Far West All-Region Second Team, joining Pontius as the only two Gauchos to be honored in the exclusive list. Motagalvan, one of the Gauchos’ co-captains, finished third on the team with four goals this season and played the most minutes of any UCSB player this past season.

Pontius, along with teammate Nick Perera, are also invited to the Major League Soccer Player Combine. The seniors are two of just 65 players nationally to be invited to participate in the combine, Jan. 9-13 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Perera set career-highs this season in goals, assists and points and twice had multigoal games.

The coaching and management staffs of all 15 MLS teams will be in attendance to scout talent at the 2009 adidas MLS Player Combine, which concludes two days before the MLS SuperDraft. At the 2008 MLS SuperDraft, 43 of the 56 players drafted participated in the 2008 adidas MLS Player Combine while 12 combine players were selected in the first round. The 2009 MLS SuperDraft will be held Jan. 15 in St. Louis, Mo.

Matt Hurst is a UCSB assistant director of athletics communications.

