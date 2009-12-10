Architectural Foundation Names New Vice President

Lori Kari was recently elected vice president of the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara, after serving for many years on the board of directors and being extensively involved in the development of the Kids Draw Architecture and Scholarship programs.
Kari has been involved in the design profession since 1985, and became a licensed architect in California in 1993.
She gained extensive experience working for Santa Barbara architectural firms for several years, and established her own practice in 1991, specializing in high-quality residential design.
Kari also volunteers for additional arts and education-related community organizations. She is an active board member of the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation and participates as a member of the American Institute of Architecture-Santa Barbara Chapter.