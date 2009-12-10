Architectural Foundation Names New Vice President

Lori Kari has served on the board of directors for many years

Lori Kari was recently elected vice president of the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara, after serving for many years on the board of directors and being extensively involved in the development of the Kids Draw Architecture and Scholarship programs. Kari has been involved in the design profession since 1985, and became a licensed architect in California in 1993. She gained extensive experience working for Santa Barbara architectural firms for several years, and established her own practice in 1991, specializing in high-quality residential design. Kari also volunteers for additional arts and education-related community organizations. She is an active board member of the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation and participates as a member of the American Institute of Architecture-Santa Barbara Chapter.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question? Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers. Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic. We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it. The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered. Thanks for asking! Click Here to Get Started >