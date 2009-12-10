Barbara Burger Elected Chairwoman of County Arts Commission

Barbara Burger has been elected to serve as chairwoman of the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission.
Burger was appointed to the commission for the county’s 2nd District three years ago by Supervisor Janet Wolf.
Burger has been marketing director for the Santa Barbara Symphony since 1984, and she sits on the board of directors of the Downtown Organization, the Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation, the Granada Education Committee and the UCSB Music Affiliates.
Her past involvements include sitting on the boards of the Association of California Symphony Orchestras and the Santa Barbara Conference and Visitors Bureau & Film Commission.
Burger was co-founder and president of the Performing Arts League and president of the Vista Madera Association.
Other officers selected were 1st District arts commissioner Amanda McIntyre as first vice president and 2nd District commissioner Dug Uyesaka as second vice chair.
— Linda Gardy represents the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission.