Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 2:49 am | Partly Cloudy 48º

 
 
 
 

Cinema in Focus: ‘Brothers’

This powerful film portrays complex family and societal issues

By Hal Conklin and Denny Wayman | December 12, 2009 | 3:07 p.m.

3 Stars — Powerful

Although simply titled Brothers, Jim Sheridan’s film is far more complicated than its title implies.

It’s a film about two brothers and the complex bond male siblings experience, but it’s also a film about the effects of generational dysfunction, the trauma of war, the psychological effects of kidnapping and torture, and the impact of war on military marriages and families. Other themes of the film include the competitive insecurities of two brothers who fall in love with the same woman, and the need for confession in order for forgiveness and resolution to be possible.

The two brothers follow common family roles identified by therapists. The first-born, Capt. Sam Cahill (Tobey Maguire), is the hero of the family. The quarterback of his high school football team, Sam is his father Hank’s (Sam Shepherd) obvious favorite. This is only reinforced when Sam chooses a career as a Marine, following in his father’s footsteps. But Sam’s war experiences in Afghanistan impair his ability to be an effective, loving father — just as his father’s war experiences in Vietnam had done decades earlier.

The second-born son, Tommy (Jake Gyllenhaal), is the family rebel. Growing up in the shadow of his heroic brother, Tommy turns in the opposite direction and ends up in prison after attempting to rob his small town’s bank. Labeled “a quitter” by his father, Tommy has little reason to develop maturity or responsibility until tragedy strikes.

The climax of the brothers’ relationship occurs after the news is received that Sam has been killed in battle and Tommy steps in to care for Sam’s widow, Grace (Natalie Portman), and her two daughters, Isabelle (Bailee Madison) and Maggie (Taylor Geare).

Well intentioned, the relationship meets longings in both Tommy and Grace in predictable ways. When Sam is found alive and rescued by U.S. forces, his return home is troubled, not only because of his jealousy of Tommy’s relationship with his wife and daughters, but also because of his guilt over his behavior while in captivity.

A rich film with excellent acting and character development, this powerful portrayal of family life affected by war is a valuable insight for all of us.

Discussion:

» McGuire’s brooding portrayal of the older brother, Sam, allows us to experience the price he was paying to be the hero of the family. Do you believe he was following his own path, or was he scripted by his father as Tommy accuses?

» The fact that Tommy and Grace were not intimate doesn’t change the reality that they had fallen in love. Do you believe it’s possible for Grace to return her heart to Sam?

» When Grace tells Maj. Cavazos (Clifton Collins Jr.) that she can’t “feel” Sam’s death, Cavazos assumes it’s just denial. Do you believe we can “feel” a loved one’s death even if we are not near them? Why?

— Cinema in Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is pastor of Free Methodist Church, 1435 Cliff Drive. For more reviews, visit www.cinemainfocus.com.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 