County Arts Commission Honors Bill Cirone, Tina Fanucchi

They are this year's recipients of the Leadership in the Arts Award

The Santa Barbara County Arts Commission presented the 2009 Leadership in the Arts Award to two individuals this year — Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone and Tina Fanucchi, retired executive director of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation — for their stellar support of arts education in Santa Barbara.

At a reception in the Channing Peake Gallery on Dec. 3, commission chairwoman Barbara Burger honored this year’s recipients.

Recognizing recent trends in decreasing resources and access to arts education in public schools, the commission wanted to highlight the valuable role that arts education plays in the lives of students in enhancing both personal and academic success, and to recognize two individuals that have done so much to advocate and engage the community in efforts to support and sustain arts in public schools.

The Leadership in the Arts Award was established in 2006 as an annual award to honor and recognize individuals or organizations that have made a significant impact on the arts and culture of the region through innovative thinking and exemplary commitment to promoting, sustaining and advancing quality of life through the arts.

Second District Supervisor Susan Rose was the first recipient of the award. Since then, the annual award has gone to Santa Maria artist, arts educator and longtime arts advocate Nat Fast in 2007 and to Joe and Margie Talaugon, longtime Guadalupe residents for their commitment, community involvement and support for art and cultural activities through their development of the Guadalupe Cultural Arts & Education Center that opened its doors in 2002.

— Linda Gardy represents the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission.