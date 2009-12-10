Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 3:10 am | Partly Cloudy 48º

 
 
 
 

County Arts Commission Honors Bill Cirone, Tina Fanucchi

They are this year's recipients of the Leadership in the Arts Award

By Linda Gardy | December 10, 2009 | 9:12 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Arts Commission presented the 2009 Leadership in the Arts Award to two individuals this year — Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone and Tina Fanucchi, retired executive director of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation — for their stellar support of arts education in Santa Barbara.

At a reception in the Channing Peake Gallery on Dec. 3, commission chairwoman Barbara Burger honored this year’s recipients.

Recognizing recent trends in decreasing resources and access to arts education in public schools, the commission wanted to highlight the valuable role that arts education plays in the lives of students in enhancing both personal and academic success, and to recognize two individuals that have done so much to advocate and engage the community in efforts to support and sustain arts in public schools.

The Leadership in the Arts Award was established in 2006 as an annual award to honor and recognize individuals or organizations that have made a significant impact on the arts and culture of the region through innovative thinking and exemplary commitment to promoting, sustaining and advancing quality of life through the arts.

Second District Supervisor Susan Rose was the first recipient of the award. Since then, the annual award has gone to Santa Maria artist, arts educator and longtime arts advocate Nat Fast in 2007 and to Joe and Margie Talaugon, longtime Guadalupe residents for their commitment, community involvement and support for art and cultural activities through their development of the Guadalupe Cultural Arts & Education Center that opened its doors in 2002.

— Linda Gardy represents the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 