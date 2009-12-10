Detectives Seek Public’s Help in Capturing Thief

Video from an ATM surveillance camera shows the suspect in the act

Detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department hope surveillance video helps them capture a suspected thief who drained money from a victim’s bank account during stops at banks throughout the Central Coast.

Detectives began investigating in mid-November when the victim reported discovering that someone had repeatedly withdrawn hundreds of dollars from the victim’s bank account.

The investigation revealed that the suspect had obtained personal information that allowed him to create a bank card in the victim’s name. The suspect then used the fraudulent card to withdraw large sums of money from at least five banks from Thursday, Nov. 12 to Monday, Nov. 16.

Detectives have obtained surveillance photos of the suspect withdrawing money from the Bank of America on Upper State Street in Santa Barbara at 12:39 p.m. Nov. 13.

The suspect withdrew money from the following banks:

» Nov. 12, 9:38 p.m., Bank of America, Carpinteria Avenue in Carpinteria

» Nov. 13, 12:39 p.m., Bank of America, Upper State Street in Santa Barbara

» Nov. 14, 7:33 a.m., Wells Fargo, South Broadway in Santa Maria

» Nov. 15, 4:18 p.m., Chase Bank, Mission Oaks Boulevard in Camarillo

» Nov. 16, 5:11 a.m., Chase Bank, East Alisal Street in Salinas

The suspect has stolen $2,500 from the one person, but detectives believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call detectives at 805.681.4150 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.