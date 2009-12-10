Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 3:17 am | Partly Cloudy 48º

 
 
 
 

Detectives Seek Public’s Help in Capturing Thief

Video from an ATM surveillance camera shows the suspect in the act

By Drew Sugars | December 10, 2009 | 6:29 p.m.

Detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department hope surveillance video helps them capture a suspected thief who drained money from a victim’s bank account during stops at banks throughout the Central Coast.

Detectives began investigating in mid-November when the victim reported discovering that someone had repeatedly withdrawn hundreds of dollars from the victim’s bank account.

The investigation revealed that the suspect had obtained personal information that allowed him to create a bank card in the victim’s name. The suspect then used the fraudulent card to withdraw large sums of money from at least five banks from Thursday, Nov. 12 to Monday, Nov. 16.

Detectives have obtained surveillance photos of the suspect withdrawing money from the Bank of America on Upper State Street in Santa Barbara at 12:39 p.m. Nov. 13.

The suspect withdrew money from the following banks:

» Nov. 12, 9:38 p.m., Bank of America, Carpinteria Avenue in Carpinteria

» Nov. 13, 12:39 p.m., Bank of America, Upper State Street in Santa Barbara

» Nov. 14, 7:33 a.m., Wells Fargo, South Broadway in Santa Maria

» Nov. 15, 4:18 p.m., Chase Bank, Mission Oaks Boulevard in Camarillo

» Nov. 16, 5:11 a.m., Chase Bank, East Alisal Street in Salinas

The suspect has stolen $2,500 from the one person, but detectives believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call detectives at 805.681.4150 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 