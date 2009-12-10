DUI Checkpoint Planned for Santa Barbara
Police will be looking for impaired drivers and checking licenses
By Sgt. Noel Rivas | December 10, 2009 | 1:00 p.m.
The Santa Barbara Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday.
Driver’s licenses will be checked.
The department encourages everyone to drink responsibly, pre-arrange for a ride home and designate a driver. DUI enforcement officers will be on patrol throughout the weekend.
Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The public is urged to report suspected impaired drivers by calling 9-1-1.
— Sgt. Noel Rivas is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.
