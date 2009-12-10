Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 3:16 am | Partly Cloudy 48º

 
 
 
 

Enrollment Under Way for Administrative Credential Program

The program is open to teachers and school counselors; the deadline to apply is Jan. 5

By Wendy Shelton | December 10, 2009 | 6:46 p.m.

Enrollment is under way for the state-approved Preliminary Administrative Services Credential program offered for the fourth year through the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

The program provides teachers and school counselors with practical, research-based tools, models, approaches and information needed to be successful in the current educational environment.

The deadline for winter 2010 applications is Jan. 5.

All program facilitators are current or former school site and school district administrators with deep knowledge of what works in the classroom.

Completion of the yearlong PASC program results in a clear administrative credential, advancing educators to the next step in their professional career as teacher leaders or California school administrators.

The PASC program also includes the option of earning a master’s degree. Click here for more information about the SBCEO credential program, or call Susan Salcido, SBCEO assistant superintendent for instructional services, at 805.964.4711 x5435.

— Wendy Shelton is director of communications for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

