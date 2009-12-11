Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 3:04 am | Partly Cloudy 48º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos High Senior Hardeep Ahdi Chosen Goleta Teen of the Year

Bishop Diego senior Julia Johnson named runner-up in annual community service award program

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | December 11, 2009 | 2:51 a.m.

Hardeep Ahdi, a senior at Dos Pueblos High, was named 2009 Goleta Teen of the Year on Thursday night at the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime’s annual community service award program.

Ahdi, 17, the son of Gagan and Darshan Ahdi of Goleta, is a longtime volunteer at the Goleta Branch Library and a member of the Dos Pueblos Leadership Class of 2010. He received a $2,000 cash scholarship from the Rotary Club and a $1,000 bond from the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Julia Johnson, a senior at Bishop Diego High, was named runner-up. Johnson, also 17, is the daughter of Alison and Michael Schaumburg of Goleta. She received a $1,500 cash scholarship.

The competition’s finalists, all seniors, were Paige Crane, Suvini Jayasekera, Nina Marchiando and Matthew McClenathen of Dos Pueblos, and Scott Messier of San Marcos High. Finalists each received a $1,000 cash scholarship.

This year’s competition was organized by Cami Helmuth. The ceremony at the UCSB Faculty Club was emceed by Larry Crandell.

Noozhawk will have complete coverage of the Goleta Teen of the Year ceremony Sunday.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 