Dos Pueblos High Senior Hardeep Ahdi Chosen Goleta Teen of the Year

Hardeep Ahdi, a senior at Dos Pueblos High, was named 2009 Goleta Teen of the Year on Thursday night at the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime’s annual community service award program.

Ahdi, 17, the son of Gagan and Darshan Ahdi of Goleta, is a longtime volunteer at the Goleta Branch Library and a member of the Dos Pueblos Leadership Class of 2010. He received a $2,000 cash scholarship from the Rotary Club and a $1,000 bond from the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Julia Johnson, a senior at Bishop Diego High, was named runner-up. Johnson, also 17, is the daughter of Alison and Michael Schaumburg of Goleta. She received a $1,500 cash scholarship.

The competition’s finalists, all seniors, were Paige Crane, Suvini Jayasekera, Nina Marchiando and Matthew McClenathen of Dos Pueblos, and Scott Messier of San Marcos High. Finalists each received a $1,000 cash scholarship.

This year’s competition was organized by Cami Helmuth. The ceremony at the UCSB Faculty Club was emceed by Larry Crandell.

