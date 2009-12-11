La Entrada Backers Given Notice to Clean Up Californian Hotel

Public complaints lead to an investigation, revealing structural and health hazards with the State Street property

It’s a building that’s been derelict for years, but Santa Barbara city officials say it’s time for the Californian Hotel to get some attention.

The previously condemned and now vacant building at 35 State St. rests on a parcel that’s part of the larger La Entrada project, a 123-key hotel and timeshare plan involving three plots on the corners of Mason and State streets.

Mountain Funding, the owners of all three parcels, were served a notice Monday stating that the Fire Department and the city’s building and safety division have been investigating complaints about the property.

The investigation was prompted by complaints from the public, according to George Estrella, the city’s chief building official.

The city received reports of homeless people entering and leaving the building, graffiti, broken windows and even tiles falling off the roof, he said.

An investigation showed that the building was in violation of city code regarding the abatement of dangerous buildings, in addition to being determined seismically unfit.

The notice said several buckets of sewage left by homeless people had been found in the hotel and that two rooms were being occupied, although no one was there when inspectors passed through.

The instability of the structure makes it especially vulnerable to fire, the chances of which increase as the winter months set in and because evidence of possible cooking fires, a burned cigarette on a pillow and hazardous wiring were found in the building.

If Mountain Funding doesn’t comply, the city can issue a citation of $250 for every day the property is in violation, or file a civil or criminal complaint in court.

According to the notice, the company must provide a plan of action within 30 days with dates to fix a list of problems, including stabilizing the walls, securing roof tiles and removing all graffiti — and the work would need to be completed within 60 days. Cleanup of the interior needs to begin immediately, according to the city.

Estrella was part of the team that went into the building with the fire department to look around, and he said he wasn’t prepared for the condition of the interior.

“We knew that the building continues to degrade, but I was totally taken aback,” he said. “It’s a real potential health hazard.”

The original La Entrada project approved by the city in 2001 was for 62 timeshare condominiums, but the permits still apply if the city decides revisions to the plan “substantially conform” to the older ones.

No formal action was taken at the project’s last public appearance in October, and it’s up to City Manager Jim Armstrong to approve or deny the plan. Armstrong will have to decide whether the project conforms to the property’s previous plans that were granted before the developer, Bill Levy, went bankrupt two years ago.

Officials from Mountain Funding did not respond with comment on the notice, but Estrella said city officials met with Mountain Funding representatives Thursday, and that they had accepted the notice.

“They did say they’re going to jump on this and comply,” he said. “These items need to be taken care of as soon as possible.”

