Letter to the Editor: Homeless Need Warming Centers

We would like for the community to establish warming centers.

During a limited, weather-driven emergency, pre-selected warming centers would be open on a temporary basis.

A trigger of cold temperatures and/or rain would be used. This would remain simple: to give shelter from the storm to those in danger of dying during these brief events.

We ask that everyone do what they can and what they feel needs to be done to bring this idea to reality.

Storms and cold weather are imminent. We can’t wait another month to do this. We need warming centers now.

Ken Williams and Lynne Jahnke, M.D.

Santa Barbara