Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 3:14 am | Partly Cloudy 48º

 
 
 

Narcotics Sting Leads to the Arrest of 4 Suspects

Police say the men were distributing crystal meth in the Santa Maria area

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | December 10, 2009 | 7:24 p.m.

A multijurisdictional narcotics investigation led to the arrest of four suspects Wednesday and the recovery of two pounds five ounces of crystal methamphetamine.

Police say the suspects were distributing large quantities of crystal methamphetamine in the Santa Maria area.

The investigation ended with two of the suspects — Alonso Ramirez Medina, 24, of Salinas, and Jesus Rodriguez Vega, 20, of Phoenix, Ariz., an undocumented immigrant — delivering more than a pound of meth during a police-controlled buy operation in the parking lot in the 100 block of Niblick Road.

Police said that during the operation, Medina fled on foot and ran into a retail store, where he was captured by police. Vega was arrested at the scene of the operation, and found to be in possession of more methamphetamine.

The two other suspects — Arsenio Rodriguez Millan, 47, of Salinas, and Roberto Rodriguez Millan, 39, of Phoenix and an undocumented immigrant — were stopped on the Niblick Road Bridge by marked and unmarked police units and taken into custody without incident.

Detectives served search warrants related to the case at a motel in the 1100 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles and in Salinas. The methamphetamine has a street value of more than $100,000.

All four suspects were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine for sales, transportation of dangerous drugs and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The investigation involved the Santa Barbara Regional Narcotics Enforcement Team, the Santa Maria Police Department Narcotics Suppression Team and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Unit.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 