Divisions Over Details Stall Progress of Plan Santa Barbara

Tension filled the city Planning Commission’s Plan Santa Barbara work group meeting Thursday.

The majority of the session was spent discussing the land-use map and the issue of variable density.

The issue of units per acre is one of the most contentious in the General Plan update discussion, senior planner John Ledbetter said. He said staff and commissioners have been working to find a balance between building affordable housing and keeping the small-town, historic character of the community intact.

More than specifics, commissioners spent the work session discussing their frustration with the project’s slow progress and the creation of an updated land-use map. Exchanges between staff and commissioners were frosty — and often bordered on accusatory, with commissioners asking if their suggestions were being implemented.

“I’m getting worn down,” Commissioner John Jostes said.

Jostes said he wants to get the product to the City Council within 12 months. Pounding his fist on the dais, he said, “I’m getting cranky.”

“It’s like, you can suggest things, but we’re not going to follow that direction,” he said of the size of the MODA, or mobility-oriented development area, that is intended to have easy access to transit, retail and affordable housing.

The staff explained that — barring unanimous consensus from the commission — it’s difficult to craft changes to the General Plan without clear direction.

Commissioners, especially Charmaine Jacobs, expressed concern that the neighborhoods and public in general weren’t able to provide input into the General Plan update process.

Jacobs said that, hopefully, the staff gets that there’s consensus on the need for neighborhood input.

Going too far into the process without outreach could cause a “not in my backyard” uproar from the community, chairwoman Stella Larson said.

Ledbetter said the staff is often asked “why aren’t you finished yet?” and the like, but understood that they should focus on big-picture, citywide issues before delving into details. Creating a framework for a growth management program, state-mandated housing element and land-use element have been the staff’s focus so far, he said.

The issue of making affordable housing a priority has invited some opposition, and some question of whether the city can be more sustainable at the same time.

A staff report lists six consensus items, including future growth needs to be regulated; three ranges of growth will be analyzed in the environmental impact report; the first priority for future development is affordable housing; preserving historic, small-town community character is fundamental; the city should become more sustainable; and neighborhoods are an important part of the community and future sustainability planning should occur at this level.

Those who spoke during the public comment period took issue with some of the consensus items and the overall progress. Many worried that the plan for increased density didn’t take resources — especially water — into account.

Thursday’s meeting was “painful to watch,” architect Joe Andrulaitis said. Commissioners should act like a jury and discuss what they like and don’t like about the land-use map, then move past this step, he said.

As the discussion gets further into details, it gets more pointed and uncomfortable, Ledbetter said. There is some consensus, but it’s difficult to move forward with details.

The draft EIR, draft land-use element and map and draft housing element are planned for release Feb. 18.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at