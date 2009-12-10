Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 3:25 am | A Few Clouds 48º

 
 
 

Santa Maria Police Seek Father, Son as Suspects in Assault

The victim suffers a cut to his hand and a stab wound to his chest

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | December 10, 2009 | 12:46 p.m.

Santa Maria police are looking for a father and son in connection with an assault Wednesday that left a man injured with a cut to his hand and a stab wound to his chest.

Officers were at Marian Medical Center shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday when the victim, Javier Covarrubias, 23, of Santa Maria, walked into the emergency room. He told police he had been involved in a verbal argument in the 1800 block of David Sanchez.

According to police, the suspect stabbed the victim in the chest, and when the victim appeared to grab the suspect’s knife, he received a serious cut to his hand. The suspect’s father began kicking the victim while he was on the ground. The suspects fled the area in a vehicle described as a white sedan.

The victim transported himself to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

Police say the suspects being sought in connection with the assault are Michael Liendo, 27, described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds, and Jaime Aguilera, 53, described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928-3781.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

