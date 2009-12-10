More Clouds, Rain Expected to Roll In for the Weekend

The forecast calls for an increasing chance of rain through Saturday

After a cold and gray start to the week, Santa Barbara residents can expect even more clouds and rain this weekend.

Clouds began rolling in early Thursday afternoon, and the National Weather Service forecast calls for a 70 percent chance of rain on Saturday.

The Harbor Patrol spent time earlier this week preparing for a large storm that was expected, complete with big swells. That never materialized, Harbor Patrol supervisor Stephen McCullough said.

McCullough said swells were high on the Pacific side of the Channel Islands and big surf was seen off the Hawaiian coast, but the swells never rose much at the harbor.

“We have extra staff on, and we’re ready if anything should happen,” he told Noozhawk on Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued a marine weather message Thursday morning, saying waters from Point Arguello to Santa Cruz Islands and west to San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands were under a small craft advisory until 3 a.m. Friday.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .