Monday, April 2 , 2018, 11:44 am | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Festival Ballet to Put Its Own Spin on ‘The Nutcracker’

This weekend's performances will include a live symphony orchestra

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | December 10, 2010 | 1:30 p.m.

It’s time again for Santa Barbara’s dueling Nutcrackers.

I’m not referring to the many — no doubt worthy — performances of the Pyotr Tchaikovsky ballet that will be taking place over the next two weeks in communities spread along the coast, including in places such as Oxnard, Ventura and Thousand Oaks.

No, I refer only to the unofficial — and unacknowledged — annual rivalry between The Nutcracker of the Santa Barbara Festival Ballet and the State Street Ballet. Fortunately, this year, they don’t go on the stage simultaneously, for each has much to recommend, and I would be uncomfortable taking sides.

If you want your children to love ballet — or, indeed, classical music — then you should get them to one or the other of these splendid productions.

The first on the boards is the Festival Ballet’s production, performed at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the majestic Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St. This will be the only Nutcracker with a live symphony orchestra, conducted by Elise Unruh, who covered herself in glory during her years at the Civic Light Opera and doubtless knows this score like the back of her hand.

The protagonist, Clara, will be danced by Jade Barrad, and the roles of Herr Drosselmeyer and Mother Ginger will be played by Desmond O’Neill, and Daniel Salinas will dance The Nutcracker.

Tickets range from $47.50 to $25.50, and are available through The Arlington at 805.963.4408.

The State Street Ballet’s performances will be held next weekend, Dec. 18-19, at The Granada, 1214 State St. Click here for more information.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 