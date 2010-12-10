Gerald Carpenter: Festival Ballet to Put Its Own Spin on ‘The Nutcracker’

It’s time again for Santa Barbara’s dueling Nutcrackers.

I’m not referring to the many — no doubt worthy — performances of the Pyotr Tchaikovsky ballet that will be taking place over the next two weeks in communities spread along the coast, including in places such as Oxnard, Ventura and Thousand Oaks.

No, I refer only to the unofficial — and unacknowledged — annual rivalry between The Nutcracker of the Santa Barbara Festival Ballet and the State Street Ballet. Fortunately, this year, they don’t go on the stage simultaneously, for each has much to recommend, and I would be uncomfortable taking sides.

If you want your children to love ballet — or, indeed, classical music — then you should get them to one or the other of these splendid productions.

The first on the boards is the Festival Ballet’s production, performed at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the majestic Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St. This will be the only Nutcracker with a live symphony orchestra, conducted by Elise Unruh, who covered herself in glory during her years at the Civic Light Opera and doubtless knows this score like the back of her hand.

The protagonist, Clara, will be danced by Jade Barrad, and the roles of Herr Drosselmeyer and Mother Ginger will be played by Desmond O’Neill, and Daniel Salinas will dance The Nutcracker.

Tickets range from $47.50 to $25.50, and are available through The Arlington at 805.963.4408.

The State Street Ballet’s performances will be held next weekend, Dec. 18-19, at The Granada, 1214 State St. Click here for more information.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .