Gerald Carpenter: The Granada to Present Musical ‘Miracle’

Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical will be performed this Saturday and Sunday

The Granada will present a musical version of the enduring holiday favorite Miracle on 34th Street, based on the hit movie of 1947 that starred Maureen O’Hara, Natalie Wood, Edmund Gwenn and John Payne.

Performances of Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical will be at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday at The Granada, 1214 State St.

Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical is the story of a Macy’s department store executive who hires a kindly old man to play Santa Claus in the Macy’s parade. Although the genial eccentric works out very well in the role of Santa, there is some question as to who he really is.

Confronted by the executive, who demands that he explain to his daughter that there is no Santa Claus, he responds by insisting that, not only is there a Santa Claus, he is himself the gentleman.

In the end — I hope I’m not giving anything away — the old man has his day in court and is thoroughly vindicated. Gwenn, who played the old man in the original film, won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Miracle on 34th Street has been filmed five times so far. In 1963, Meredith Wilson (The Music Man) turned it into a Broadway musical called Here’s Love.

There are some good songs in Here’s Love, including “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” but that is not the musical version we will see and hear at The Granada. Information about the production is sketchy, but according to The Granada’s Web site, “This delightful stage production, featur(es) traditional holiday songs we all know and love.”

Tickets to Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical range from $25 to $55 and are available from The Granada box office, 1216 State St., or 805.899.2222 or 805.899.3000. Click here to order tickets online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .