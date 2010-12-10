Monday, April 2 , 2018, 11:42 am | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: The Granada to Present Musical ‘Miracle’

Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical will be performed this Saturday and Sunday

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | December 10, 2010 | 2:09 p.m.

The Granada will present a musical version of the enduring holiday favorite Miracle on 34th Street, based on the hit movie of 1947 that starred Maureen O’Hara, Natalie Wood, Edmund Gwenn and John Payne.

Performances of Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical will be at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday at The Granada, 1214 State St.

Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical is the story of a Macy’s department store executive who hires a kindly old man to play Santa Claus in the Macy’s parade. Although the genial eccentric works out very well in the role of Santa, there is some question as to who he really is.

Confronted by the executive, who demands that he explain to his daughter that there is no Santa Claus, he responds by insisting that, not only is there a Santa Claus, he is himself the gentleman.

In the end — I hope I’m not giving anything away — the old man has his day in court and is thoroughly vindicated. Gwenn, who played the old man in the original film, won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Miracle on 34th Street has been filmed five times so far. In 1963, Meredith Wilson (The Music Man) turned it into a Broadway musical called Here’s Love.

There are some good songs in Here’s Love, including “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” but that is not the musical version we will see and hear at The Granada. Information about the production is sketchy, but according to The Granada’s Web site, “This delightful stage production, featur(es) traditional holiday songs we all know and love.”

Tickets to Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical range from $25 to $55 and are available from The Granada box office, 1216 State St., or 805.899.2222 or 805.899.3000. Click here to order tickets online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 