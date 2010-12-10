Goleta Valley Historical Society to Host ‘Holiday at the Ranch’

Stow House will open its doors and grounds this Saturday and Sunday

Join the Goleta Valley Historical Society from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this weekend, Dec. 11-12, for “Holiday at the Ranch,” a Stow House tradition.

The annual holiday open house will feature Santa and his “rein-goats,” story time, crafts and an old-fashioned cookie bake.

Visitors are also invited to take a tour of the beautifully decorated Stow House, and enjoy festive photo-ops and music by the Holiday Horns, Tony Ybarra and more.

Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children.

The event is sponsored by MarBorg Industries, SBParent.com, The Independent and Venoco Inc.

— Dacia Harwood is the events and marketing coordinator at Rancho La Patera and Stow House.